Disability Day: Modi says resilience of persons with disabilities inspire us

The UN choose the theme of "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World" to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities this year. In this context the Prime Minister posted another tweet, saying n line with the year’s UN's theme of “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World", let us collectively keep working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for our Divyang sisters and brothers.