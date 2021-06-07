New Delhi: To help disabled persons access covid-19 vaccination, the Centre on Monday asked states to include Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card as a photo ID for registrations on Co-WIN 2.0.

As per the guidance note for Co-WIN 2.0, issued on 2 March, seven prescribed photo IDs were specified and prescribed for verification of beneficiary prior to their vaccination.

In the letter written to states and Union Territories, the Union health ministry has stated that the UDID card, issued to persons with disability by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has all the necessary features such as the name, year of birth, gender and photograph of the person, and meets the criteria for use of identification in covid-19 vaccination.

“Therefore, with a view to further facilitate access to vaccination for persons with disability, it has been decided to include the UDID in the list of prescribed Photo ID document for covid-19 vaccination. The necessary provisions for same are being made and would be available in Co-WIN shortly," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has advised states and UTs to widely publicise the use of UDID card as a permissible photo ID for accessing vaccination.

According to the earlier issued guidelines by union health ministry in February this year, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, h to carry any one of the photo ID document such as Aadhaar card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhaar or EPIC), certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in age group of 45-59 years and employment certificate/official Identity Card.





