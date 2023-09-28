Disabled Muslim man tied to pole, lynched in Delhi for eating prasad at a temple
The mob lynching incident occurred in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area and the police have detained several people in connection with the incident
A disabled Muslim was lynched in Delhi on Tuesday for eating prasad at a temple. The incident occurred in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area and the police have detained several people in connection with the incident, a report by India Today said. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where a mob can be seen mercilessly beating a man who was tied to a pole and asking for help.