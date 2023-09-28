Disabled Muslim man tied to pole, lynched in Delhi for eating prasad at a temple

A disabled Muslim was lynched in Delhi on Tuesday for eating prasad at a temple. The incident occurred in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area and the police have detained several people in connection with the incident, a report by India Today said. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where a mob can be seen mercilessly beating a man who was tied to a pole and asking for help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the police, the victim was identified as Muhammed Israr and according to the preliminary investigation, he was mentally challenged due to which he couldn't give satisfactory answers when the mob questioned him.

Also Read: ‘Trying to lynch me…’: BSP MP Danish Ali seeks action against Nishikant Dubey The father of the victim, Abdul Wajid has filed a complaint in which he mentioned that he found the body of his son lying outside his house. He said that a group of people thrashed his son with sticks on the accusation of stealing. Muhammed Israr's neighbors brought him back to the house after the assault and told his father about the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The police are investigating the incident and scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused in the case. A close eye is also being kept on social media and other videos shot on the phone during the incident. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, the police have also increased its deployment in the area.

Also Read: 4 accused of killing Rakbar Khan in 2018 get 7 years imprisonment The incidents of mob lynching are continuing in the country despite some state governments coming out with stringent provisions against the crime. In its attempt to overhaul the criminal justice system, the Union Government has also taken steps to prevent mob lynching by making the crime punishable with the death penalty under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!