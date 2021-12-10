The helicopter disappeared into the fog and then we heard a big sound, claimed a wedding photographer from Coimbatore, who happened to be near the crash site of the chopper that was carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel.

General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter crashed in a wooded valley at Katteri-Nanjappanchathram area in Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district on Wednesday. One IAF personnel survived the crash and is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

A video of the helicopter moments before its crash has been reportedly captured by the photographer, Y Joe Alias Kutty, and has since gone viral on social media.

Kutty told news agency PTI that he, along with his friend Nazar and the latter's family, was walking along the mountain train tracks on Wednesday and clicking photos.

As he heard the sound of the helicopter, Kutty started shooting video and found the chopper disappearing into the fog and soon heard a big sound. Even as they tried to reach the hill, a police team arrived at the spot and stopped them from moving further.

Later, they shared the footage with the police official.

#WATCH | Final moments of Mi-17 chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others before it crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday



(Video Source: Locals present near accident spot) pic.twitter.com/jzdf0lGU5L — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

In the video too, the chopper can be seen for a glimpse before it disappears.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Friday called for avoiding "uninformed" speculation on the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the crash and it is being headed by Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF's Training Command.

In a tweet, the IAF said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and the facts will be brought out.

Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in New Delhi on Friday. Their two daughters performed the last rites.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.