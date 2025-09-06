‘Disappeared in middle of program’: Diamond-studded golden urns worth ₹1.5 crore stolen from Red Fort

In a major security lapse, gold and jewels worth approximately ₹1.5 crore were stolen from a Jain religious event held inside Delhi's Red Fort premises. Hidden as a Jain priest, the thief made off with two golden ‘kalash’ (urns) and other sacred items, as captured on CCTV.

According to the FIR, the stolen valuables included a large golden 'jhari' and a gold coconut weighing around 760 grams, along with a smaller 115-gram gold 'jhari' adorned with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, according to a report by NDTV.

These items, used in Jain rituals, are considered highly sacred. Police said that Sudhir Jain, a businessman, used to bring Kalash for worship on a daily basis.

“Last Tuesday, it disappeared from the stage in the middle of the program. The suspect's activities have been captured in CCTV footage,” police said, as reported by ANI.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified and and have expressed the possibility of his arrest soon.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Delhi Police have arrested a habitual thief involved in the theft of gold biscuits worth lakhs from a passenger travelling through a metro train. The accused, 29-year-old Sonu Chand, was caught with ₹3 lakh believed to be part of the stolen proceeds, exposing a larger network involving individuals linked to the gold trade.

The case was registered on July 11 at Raja Garden Metro Police Station following a complaint by Amit Santra, who reported that gold biscuits weighing 141.670 grams were stolen from his side bag while travelling on a metro train between Bahadurgarh and Shadipur stations.

On July 23, police apprehended Sonu Chand, a Delhi resident. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and admitted to being involved in similar crimes in the past. He also said that he had sold the stolen gold biscuit and hidden the cash at his home.