Discipline important on roads and for roza: UP Police’s message this Ramazan

A traffic sub-inspector from Ballia gifted a helmet to a motorcycle rider who was fasting at the time and served a sweet reminder to him – “Be it fasting or on the road, discipline is necessary in both”.

“There is no greater prayer than protecting life," an Uttar Pradesh Police's post on X read.

Muslims across India marked the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan on March 2 by observing their first Roza (fast) with devotion and prayer.

Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation.

In 2025, Ramadan commenced on March 2 (Sunday), after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ramzan is marked by the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast, called the 'Iftar'. This annual observance lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next, after which the festival of Eid begins with full fervour.

