Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos rise to over 1.21 trillion in May: Data

During the first wave of the pandemic, in May 2020, the government announced a ₹90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd will give loans at economical rates in order to enable gencos afloat from the impact of the outbreak. Later, the infusion package was raised to ₹1.2 lakh crore and further to ₹1.35 lakh crore.