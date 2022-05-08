Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos rise to over 1.21 trillion in May: Data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The latest data shows discoms owed a total of ₹1,21,765 crore to power producers so far in May 2022, compared to outstanding dues of ₹1,17,026 crore in the same month last year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Total outstanding dues of electricity distribution companies to power producers rises by 4.04% on a year-on-year basis to more than ₹1.21 trillion in May so far.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Total outstanding dues of electricity distribution companies to power producers rises by 4.04% on a year-on-year basis to more than ₹1.21 trillion in May so far.
The latest data shows discoms owed a total of ₹1,21,765 crore to power producers so far in May 2022, compared to outstanding dues of ₹1,17,026 crore in the same month last year.
The latest data shows discoms owed a total of ₹1,21,765 crore to power producers so far in May 2022, compared to outstanding dues of ₹1,17,026 crore in the same month last year.
As per the portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators), the total dues increased from ₹1,20,954 crore in April 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators), the total dues increased from ₹1,20,954 crore in April 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the data showed that the overdue amount stood at ₹1,06,951 crore in May 2022, compared to ₹94,354 crore in May last year. The overdue amount was at ₹106,071 crore in April this year.
Further, the data showed that the overdue amount stood at ₹1,06,951 crore in May 2022, compared to ₹94,354 crore in May last year. The overdue amount was at ₹106,071 crore in April this year.
A PTI report cited the data, stating that among the central public sector gencos, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of ₹5,072.82 crore, followed by NPCIL - Kundankulam Nuclear Power Plant at ₹3,419.78 crore and DVC at ₹3,398.57 crore in May 2022.
A PTI report cited the data, stating that among the central public sector gencos, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of ₹5,072.82 crore, followed by NPCIL - Kundankulam Nuclear Power Plant at ₹3,419.78 crore and DVC at ₹3,398.57 crore in May 2022.
In regards to private generators, discoms owed the highest overdue amount of ₹25,284.67 crore to Adani Power, followed by KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd at ₹5,324.32 crore and Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company at ₹5,308.29 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In regards to private generators, discoms owed the highest overdue amount of ₹25,284.67 crore to Adani Power, followed by KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd at ₹5,324.32 crore and Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company at ₹5,308.29 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the overdue amount of renewable energy producers came in at ₹20,127.16 crore in May 2022.
Notably, the overdue amount of renewable energy producers came in at ₹20,127.16 crore in May 2022.
During the first wave of the pandemic, in May 2020, the government announced a ₹90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd will give loans at economical rates in order to enable gencos afloat from the impact of the outbreak. Later, the infusion package was raised to ₹1.2 lakh crore and further to ₹1.35 lakh crore.
During the first wave of the pandemic, in May 2020, the government announced a ₹90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd will give loans at economical rates in order to enable gencos afloat from the impact of the outbreak. Later, the infusion package was raised to ₹1.2 lakh crore and further to ₹1.35 lakh crore.