The West Bengal Tourism Department introduced the "Discover Kolkata" pass in December 2022 in an effort to attract tourists to the city's many tourism attractions. However, a large number of visitors to the city from all over the nation informed ANI that they were not familiar with the Kolkata pass.

As of now, a visitor with a city pass has entry to the Victoria Memorial, the Indian Museum, the Netaji Bhawan, Nicco Park, Rabindra Tirtha, State Archaeological Museum and the Kolkata Police Museum.

Nazrul Tirtha, Aircraft Museum, Eco Park, Alipore Museum, Mother's Wax Museum, Natya Shodh Sansthan Nehru Children Museum, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Smaranika Tram Museum, Asiatic Society, Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House, Science City, Kolkata Port Maritime Heritage Museum, and Gandhi Ashram are just a few examples.

A traveller can visit as many as 25 tourist attractions in the city without any hassles with the integrated city pass over the course of seven days. Visitors won't have to wait in line to get tickets to see some of Kolkata's most well-known landmarks thanks to the QR code-based pass.

Visitors urge the Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal to set up an e-messaging system so they may get timely information about new services and amenities introduced to draw tourists to Kolkata.

The seven consecutive days beginning on the day you visit an attraction and continuing through that day are the validity period. A Pass can also be purchased at a future date.

Cost of Discover Kolkata e-pass

There are three types of passes: North Zone, South Zone and All Zone. For Indian citizens, a North Zone pass for a child costs ₹95 and ₹350 for an adult. A South Zone pass for a child costs ₹65 and ₹190 for an adult. An All Zone pass for a child costs ₹160 and ₹540 for an adult.

The cost of the Discover Kolkata e-pass for foreign nationals is higher while SAARC nationals enjoy relatively-cheaper rates.

