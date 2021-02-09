Discovery network announces line-up for February

NEW DELHI : Factual entertainment network Discovery has announced a bunch of new shows for February.

The network will present a new season of the automotive show Wheeler Dealers on 8 February on Discovery and Discovery HD. The show takes the audience on a ride with car dealer Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead who embark on a mission to restore cars to their original condition and further sell them to a new owner.

Discovery Communications India has a portfolio of 13 channels, including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World and Discovery Kids.

There is also the first season of Carter’s W.A.R. (Wild Animal Response) this month which highlights the truth behind the human-wildlife conflict in Africa, a continent rich with wild and dangerous animals. The show, features wildlife investigator, hunting guide and conservationist Ivan Carter, who tries to spread awareness and save the wildlife of Africa as he uncovers the many threats it faces.

Wildlife channel Animal Planet brings a month of stories about predators, with Born To Hunt, with daily episodes on some of the most fierce creatures with shows like Speed Kills, Queen of the Hunt, Big Cats of the Serengeti, Epic Earth and much more. Animal Planet also premieres the new series Deadly Hunters, that takes a closer look at some of the animals that have led the way in refining their skills as masterful huntsmen, and the documentary Predator’s Playbook, explores the unique features which allow predators to survive in often hostile environments.

As the Valentine week starts, TLC announced the second season of the dating show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where six Americans from different walks of life set out on a journey across the globe to marry their soulmates.

The English lifestyle and infotainment genre was particularly hit by the pandemic last year with even their limited audience base having moved to video streaming platforms. However, Megha Tata, managing director – South Asia, Discovery India had said in a June interview to Mint that the company was seeing green shoots of recovery in advertising sales and remains committed to investing further to grow business in the market. As compared to the pre-covid period, the ratings of Discovery channel had grown by 40% and of Animal Planet by 17%.

Last year, the factual entertainment network had announced its foray into the video streaming space in India with the launch of Discovery Plus, its subscription-based platform.

Priced at ₹299 per year, the service currently offers content in eight languages—Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

