Discovery network announces line-up for February

Wildlife channel Animal Planet brings a month of stories about predators, with Born To Hunt, with daily episodes on some of the most fierce creatures with shows like Speed Kills, Queen of the Hunt, Big Cats of the Serengeti, Epic Earth and much more. Animal Planet also premieres the new series Deadly Hunters, that takes a closer look at some of the animals that have led the way in refining their skills as masterful huntsmen, and the documentary Predator’s Playbook, explores the unique features which allow predators to survive in often hostile environments.