Discussed concerns like Covid, climate change: PM Modi on call with Biden

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden and reiterated India’s commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries. Climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific were the other issues that came up during the conversation.

“Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to Indo-US strategic partnership & discussed our shared priorities & concerns - Covid-19, climate change, & cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," Modi said in a Twitter post.

“I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," Modi said in a second post.

Biden’s conversation with Modi comes days after his telephonic talks with the prime ministers of Australia and Japan and the president of South Korea. Biden was declared the winner of the 3 November polls on 8 November. US President Donald Trump is yet to clearly concede defeat and is said to be delaying the transition process.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said that India will not face problems taking forward ties with the US under president elect Joe Biden because of the strong bipartisan support for bilateral ties.

“I am very confident that we will pick up where we left off (with the Donald Trump administration), we have done that over the last four administrations," Jaishankar said while participating in a discussion organised by the think tanks Centre for International Governance Innovation and the Mumbai-based Gateway House think tank.

“I think that will be the case as well here and I say that because within the American politics, it’s not just that we deal with the administration of the day, we also tend to deal with the Congress. American politics by its nature has very strong elements of bipartisanship," he said.

