Discussions with US Defence Secretary will add new vigour to ties: Rajnath Singh

India invited US companies to invest under the Make in India programme, the person said adding that the indian side briefed the US delegation of the reforms undertaken in the defence sector to improve the investment climate. New Delhi announced a slew of measures including raising the cap on foreign investment in the defence from 49% to 74% in May in a bid to promote defence manufacturing in the country. India a big importer of arms is looking at establishing a defence industrial base to boost manufacturing and job creation in the country.