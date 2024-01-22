Disease control centre asks for use of WHO-recommended vaccine as flu cases rise
These flu viruses in India are similar to the ones found worldwide and are the same types that the World Health Organization recommends vaccines for, specifically the Southern Hemisphere 2024
New Delhi: In response to a rise in influenza infections in the country, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recommended the prudent use of the Southern Hemisphere's 2024 quadrivalent influenza vaccine, as per an official notice.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message