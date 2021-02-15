Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso can be completed by this weekend

New Delhi: The disengagement of frontline troops by China along the major friction point of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh could be completed as early as the end of this week, two people familiar with the development said earlier than the 15 days that was estimated earlier.

This, in turn, raised the possibility of the tenth round of military level talks between the two countries being held as early as the weekend or early next week, one of the two people cited above said.

After 10 months of eye ball to eye ball confrontation, the two countries agreed to disengage frontline troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake – seen as a major friction point since the stand off began in May 2020 – last week on Wednesday. An agreement to this effect was signed between the two countries just before the withdrawal process began. According to the terms of the pact, China was to withdraw to the east of Finger 8, as one of eight mountain folds jutting into the lake is known. India on its part was to move its troops to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Fingers 2 and 3. The area between Fingers 4 and 8 was to be no go space, with neither side patrolling the zone until military and diplomatic talks were to arrive at new protocols for patrols.

A video of the initial process of disengagement from the Indian Amy showed Chinese and Indian tanks just metres away from each other on the south bank of Pangong Tso – giving an idea of how close the two sides were in the test of nerves.

According to the first person cited above, the speed with which the disengagement was progressing meant that the entire process could be completed ahead of a two week time period earlier estimated for the process. “It could be over by Friday or Saturday" which means the next round of senior military commander level talks “could happen by the weekend or early next week," the first person said.

This would be in keeping with what defence minister Rajnath Singh had stated in Parliament on Thursday ie that the 10 round of senior military commander level talks would happen within 48 hours of the disengagement at Pangong Tso lake being complete.

The next round of military talks were expected to focus on disengagement from areas like Gogra, Hot Springs and the crucial Depsang plains. Once this was done, the two sides would talk on de-escalation ie moving the troops who had been stationed in the “depth areas" or behind the frontline troops on both sides. It is estimated that close to 100,000 troops were facing off against each other since May 2020 when India quickly brought in tens of thousands of forces backed by the Indian Air Force to “mirror" a Chinese deployment along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

