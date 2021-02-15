Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso can be completed by this weekend

After 10 months of eye ball to eye ball confrontation, the two countries agreed to disengage frontline troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake – seen as a major friction point since the stand off began in May 2020 – last week on Wednesday. An agreement to this effect was signed between the two countries just before the withdrawal process began. According to the terms of the pact, China was to withdraw to the east of Finger 8, as one of eight mountain folds jutting into the lake is known. India on its part was to move its troops to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Fingers 2 and 3. The area between Fingers 4 and 8 was to be no go space, with neither side patrolling the zone until military and diplomatic talks were to arrive at new protocols for patrols.