Disengagement of Chinese troops will help in progress of bilateral ties: India

New Delhi: India on Friday said speedy disengagement of troops at remaining friction points on the India- China border followed by a de-escalation of tensions through the pull back of soldiers amassed along their frontiers since last May would lead to peace and in turn create conditions for progress in bilateral ties.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had conveyed this to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a phone conversation last month. The telephone call took place after the troops of the two countries pulled back from one major friction point – the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake – in eastern Ladakh,

During his conversation with Wang, Jaishankar had stressed that a pull back from the remaining friction points was necessary to reduce tensions on the border and move towards de-escalation ie a pull back of troops amassed close to their de facto Line of Actual Control (LAC) border. The same message was also conveyed when senior military commanders of the two countries met on 20 February, Srivastava said.

“It is therefore our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us both through the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs) and the senior commanders’ meetings to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest," Srivastava said. “This would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for progress in our bilateral relationship," he said.

India has been insistent that peace on the border is important for the overall bilateral relationship to move forward. China on its part has said that other aspects of the relationship like economic ties should not be allowed to be impacted by issues relating to the border. Since the beginning of tensions in May last year, New Delhi has banned Chinese mobile phone apps and subjected investments coming from China to greater scrutiny.

