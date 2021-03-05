Disengagement of Chinese troops will help in progress of bilateral ties: India

“It is therefore our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us both through the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs) and the senior commanders’ meetings to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest," Srivastava said. “This would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for progress in our bilateral relationship," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}