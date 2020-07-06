Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan: What we know so far

The Chinese PLA has decided to move back tents and troops by 1-2 km in the Galwan valley region after an intense Corps Commander-level talks according to sources. The decision for disengagement came since both sides have amassed large numbers of troops and weapons, along the LAC, since the Galwan valley clash on June 15-16.

Here are the updates that is available about the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops:

Disengagement of the Chinese troops has started as per an agreement between the Corps Commander's of the two sides.

Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles & troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks

The Chinese Army is seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14, the sources said.

Similar movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army is seen at Gogra Hot Spring area, the sources said.

Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area.

The third round of Corps Commander-level meeting between armies of India and China went on for 12 hours, said Army sources on July 1. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In the second round of Corps Commander-level talks held on June 22, both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources said.

The military commanders from both countries had met initially on June 6 and agreed to disengage at multiple locations. India had asked the Chinese side to return to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India has been insisting on restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.