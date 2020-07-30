Disengagement process not yet completed: MEA on China's claim

There has been some progress made but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed, said India on Thursday about China's claim that troops have disengaged in most localities in eastern Ladakh.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "There has been some progress made towards this objective (of disengagement) but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The senior commanders of the two sides will be meeting in near future to work out steps in this regard."

India and China agreed that early and complete disengagement of troops along Line of Actual Control and de-escalation from border areas, and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations, he said.

We expect that Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation, said MEA on Ladakh standoff.





