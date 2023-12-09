comScore
Business News/ News / India/  'Disgrace to Parliamentary democracy': Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha unites Opposition; check reactions
‘Disgrace to Parliamentary democracy’: Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha unites Opposition; check reactions

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha has united the Opposition. Check who's said what in her defence.

New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra addresses the media with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra addresses the media with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

In the wake of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, various political figures have voiced their support for the decision. Let’s take a look.

Support for Mahua Moitra's expulsion

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari linked her expulsion to her controversial statements about Maa Kali, interpreting it as a divine retribution. He referred to an earlier statement by Moitra about Maa Kaali being a “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess". He said it was “Maa Kaali’s curse".

BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not initiating a probe against Moitra. He highlighted the Narendra Modi government's stance against corruption.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: What legal options does TMC leader have now?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who moved a motion to expel the firebrand TMC MP, dismissed the idea of the expulsion being a gender issue. It was rather about ethical questions surrounding Moitra's acceptance of gifts, he said.

Criticism of the expulsion

Several opposition leaders and party members have strongly criticised the expulsion. TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya viewed the expulsion as an attack on women by the BJP and alleged a preconceived plot against Moitra.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan called it a "black day" for Parliament. The Former Maharashtra chief minister suggested that Moitra was targeted for her outspokenness against businessman Gautam Adani.

Also Read: 'Severe punishment, expulsion': Ethics panel recommendation for Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of vendetta politics. "It is a disgrace to Parliamentary democracy…Unable to defeat us in elections, the BJP has resorted to vendetta politics," she said.

Opposition voices unite

Several opposition members questioned the legitimacy of the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel's recommendation. West Bengal minister and TMC leader Dr. Shashi Panja asserted that Moitra's expulsion wouldn't silence her and confirmed her intention to contest in the 2024 elections.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor saw the expulsion as strengthening Moitra's position, predicting her re-election with a larger majority. CPI(M) MP John Brittas criticised the “flimsy" charges against Moitra. "She has been a vocal critic of the Modi government. The charges that have been hurled at her are so flimsy that they do not stand a scrutiny," he said.

Also Read: Did Lok Sabha have power to expel Mahua Moitra, how is it different from Rahul Gandhi's disqualification?

BSP MP Danish Ali condemned the government's use of its majority to suppress Opposition voices. " If you have a brute majority, that does not mean you will throttle the opposition and expel MPs from the Opposition parties," he said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram raised procedural concerns, pointing out inconsistencies in the Ethics Panel’s report regarding the inquiry into Moitra's conduct.

"After finding her conduct criminal, you are asking for an inquiry. How can you find someone's conduct criminal and then ask for an inquiry?" he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed dismay over the treatment of Moitra in Parliament, framing it as a blow to democratic values.

"It's a sad day for the world's largest democracy when a brilliant feisty Parliamentarian like Mahua Moitra is harassed to no ends, slandered and eventually expelled from Parliament in an utter disregard for the due process. This is the price she paid for speaking truth to power," Mufti wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST
