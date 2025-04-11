‘Disgraced India’: PM Modi’s 2011 tweet targeting UPA on Tahawwur Rana goes viral amid mastermind’s extradition

Tahawwur Rana extradition – The nation has been abuzz with the latest developments surrounding one of the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana. Amid the buzz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 14-year-old post on X has gone viral, as Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the US and arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening, April 10.

Advertisement

In a 2011 post, Prime Minister Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, criticised the Congress-led government's foreign policy, accusing it of failing to uphold India's sovereignty after the United States “disgraced” the nation by declaring Tahawwur Rana “innocent”.

PM Modi's 2011 post “US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India & it is a ‘major foreign policy setback’,” PM Modi had posted on X.

In 2011, a US court acquitted Tahawwur Rana of direct involvement in planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, but found him guilty of supporting the terrorist organisation held responsible for the assault.

A year after the Mumbai attacks, in October 2009, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Tahawwur Rana in Chicago for providing support to an aborted plot targeting a newspaper in Copenhagen and for offering material support to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In 2011, he was convicted in that case and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Advertisement

Read More

However, Tahawwur Rana was acquitted of charges related to conspiracy to support the Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition Tahawwur Rana is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and will be interrogated on Friday, April 11, inside a high-security cell at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read | Pakistan says it has nothing to do with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused

The 64-year-old was flown to Delhi on a special flight and immediately placed under arrest by the NIA. In a late-night hearing, he was presented before a special court at Patiala House, which granted the agency his custodial remand until April 29.