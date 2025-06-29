‘Disgusting… misogyny cuts across party lines’ Mahua Moitra slams TMC colleagues over gangrape comment

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday reacted to the party's decision to distance itself from the controversial remarks made by leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra regarding the Kolkata gangrape incident.

Taking to social media platform X, Moitra said that “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates TMC is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”.



She also reposted TMC's post condemning the comments made by MP Banerjee and MLA Mitra.

Earlier on Saturday, Moitra said that the probe in the rape incident of a female student is going on war footing and stressed that TMC-led West Bengal government has "zero tolerance" for crime against women.

"College student's rape investigation on war footing - KolkataPolice identified & arrested all accused within 12 hrs, sent to 4 day custody. TMC & state govt has zero tolerance for crime against women - swiftest action taken in rape & POCSO cases. Unlike BJP who glorify, garland & reward rapists & killers, " Moitra who represents the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency said in social media post X on Saturday.

The comments comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an all-out attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over alleged gangrape incident in Kolkata, with the party demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25. Kolkata police has formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident.

The three accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, who the Police have named, have been remanded to police custody till July 1

South Suburban Division DC Bidisha Kalita on Saturday said that the crime scene was recreated by the police, and the statement of the victim has been recorded.