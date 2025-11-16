Disha Patani's father gets weapons licence after shooting near Bareilly residence

Jagdish Patani, the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, has been granted a weapons licence by the Bareilly district administration. The approval comes weeks after unidentified assailants fired multiple shots at the family’s ancestral home, raising serious concerns about safety.

Patani, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), applied for the licence soon after the incident. Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh confirmed that after completing all legal checks and procedures, Patani was issued a licence for a revolver or pistol, PTI reported.

Details of the firing incident The shooting took place on 12 September, 2025. Two men on a motorcycle drove near the Patani residence and fired around 10 bullets before escaping. The sudden attack shocked the neighbourhood and led to quick action from law enforcement. Kotwali police registered a case and began an investigation to identify the culprits.

Just five days later, on 17 September, a joint team from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Haryana STF, and Delhi Police located the suspects in Ghaziabad. During an encounter, both men, identified as Ravindra and Arun, were killed. Although the attackers were neutralised, the motive behind the firing remains unclear. A post on social media attributed the responsibility of the attack to the Goldy Brar gang.

Security assurance from the government Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured Jagdish Patani that he would receive complete protection from the state. Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya also confirmed that security arrangements around the Patani home will continue to remain in place as a precaution.

Disha Patani’s work commitments Despite tension at home, Disha has stayed focused on her professional commitments. She was last seen in a cameo in The B***ds of Bollywood.

On the work front, her upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, opposite Akshay Kumar, is in the post-production phase. Patani is also a part of an international project, Holiguards, directed by Kevin Spacey.

The issuance of the firearm licence marks a significant step in ensuring the family’s safety after the alarming attack, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances behind the shooting.

FAQs 1. Why did Disha Patani’s father get a weapons licence? He received the licence after gunmen fired at the family’s ancestral home in Bareilly, prompting him to apply for personal safety.

2. When did the firing incident at Disha Patani’s house happen? The attack took place on 12 September, 2025, when two men on a motorcycle fired around 10 bullets near the house.