Disha Ravi, 22-year-old climate activist, sent to jail for 3 days in 'toolkit' case by Delhi court1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 05:00 PM IST
- The climate activist, arrested in connection with the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case, faces charges of conspiracy and sedition
22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by the Delhi Police from her residence in Bengaluru earlier this month, has been sent to judicial custody for three days after she was produced in a Delhi court today.
The climate activist, who faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation, was produced in the Patiala House Court on Friday.
Stressing on the possibility of "evidence tampering", the Delhi Police has sought three more days of judicial custody for the 22-year-old.
"We have issued notices to several others to join the probe. In this case, we have issued notice to Shantanu and we want to confront Disha and Shantanu," the Delhi Police told a district court where Ravi was produced.
The Delhi Police had earlier said that Ravi was one of the "key conspirators" in the toolkit case, which came to light when Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg inadvertently posted the document on Twitter.
According to reports, the online Google document, which was tweeted by Thunberg a few days back and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists, identified as Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.
The climate activist's arrest led to a massive outrage, with several academics, political leaders and activists calling for her immediate release.
However, the Delhi Police has defended its actions.
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has said, "Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with the law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old."
