OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Disha Ravi, 22-year-old climate activist, sent to jail for 3 days in 'toolkit' case by Delhi court
Disha Ravi, a climate activist, arrives at a court in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
Disha Ravi, a climate activist, arrives at a court in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Disha Ravi, 22-year-old climate activist, sent to jail for 3 days in 'toolkit' case by Delhi court

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 05:00 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The climate activist, arrested in connection with the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case, faces charges of conspiracy and sedition

22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by the Delhi Police from her residence in Bengaluru earlier this month, has been sent to judicial custody for three days after she was produced in a Delhi court today.

The climate activist, who faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation, was produced in the Patiala House Court on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
TOPSHOT - A person walks through the snow in New York, on February 18, 2021. - A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Technology survives Texas freeze but weather taxes workers

4 min read . 04:51 PM IST
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. For years, Facebook has been in a defensive crouch amid a slew of privacy scandals, antitrust lawsuits and charges that it was letting hate speech and extremism destroy democracy. Early Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, though, it abruptly pivoted to take the offensive in Australia, where it lowered the boom on publishers and the government with a sudden decision to block news on its platform across the entire country. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Canada vows to be next country to go after Facebook to pay for news

2 min read . 04:39 PM IST
In January, under India's neighbourhood first policy, Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of free vaccines.

Sri Lanka to procure 10mn doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from India: Officials

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden to ditch ‘America First’ in appeal for global partnership

6 min read . 04:23 PM IST

Stressing on the possibility of "evidence tampering", the Delhi Police has sought three more days of judicial custody for the 22-year-old.

"We have issued notices to several others to join the probe. In this case, we have issued notice to Shantanu and we want to confront Disha and Shantanu," the Delhi Police told a district court where Ravi was produced.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that Ravi was one of the "key conspirators" in the toolkit case, which came to light when Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg inadvertently posted the document on Twitter.

According to reports, the online Google document, which was tweeted by Thunberg a few days back and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists, identified as Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

The climate activist's arrest led to a massive outrage, with several academics, political leaders and activists calling for her immediate release.

However, the Delhi Police has defended its actions.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has said, "Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with the law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old."


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout