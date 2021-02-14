OPEN APP
Delhi police say Disha Ravi shared 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg, call her 'key conspirator'

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 06:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ravi had told the court earlier on Sunday that she did not make the 'toolkit' but only edited two lines of it
  • Claiming it was found on a social media handle ahead of violence during the farmers' tractor rally, the police said the document indicates a conspiracy behind the events of 26 January

21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested on Saturday, has been sent to police custody for five days by a Delhi Court for further questioning on her alleged role in sharing a 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.

According to the Delhi police, Ravi is an editor of the document and key conspirator in its "formulation and dissemination". "She started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

They have also accused her of collaborating with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread "disaffection against the Indian State".

"She (Disha Ravi) was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police said.

"Later, she (Disha Ravi) asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain. This is many times more than the two lines editing that she claims," they added.

Ravi had told the court earlier on Sunday that she did not make the "toolkit" but only edited two lines of it. "We wanted to support the farmers," she said.

The Delhi Police earlier had said the creator of the "toolkit" was made by a Khalistani organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation.

Claiming it was found on a social media handle ahead of violence during the farmers' tractor rally, the police said it indicates a conspiracy behind the events of 26 January.

What did the document say?

The Delhi police had earlier this month filed an FIR against the creators of a “toolkit" tweeted by climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg in her messages expressing support for the farmers’ protests.

The document in question had briefly explained the cause of the ongoing farmers' protest and said that it is “meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis".

"Instead of being supported to become self-reliant and prosperous, a majority of farmers are increasingly being subjected to the control of large corporations and international institutions whose sole focus is profits, and necessarily involves increased exploitation of nature," the document read.

"The same destructive forces that are destroying the planet are the ones taking over the lives of our country’s most populous and important demographic, subjecting them to increasing hegemony and repeating similar patterns of privatization being seen across the globe – from the Philippines to Colombia," it added.

What is a toolkit?

According to a social media campaigner, "A toolkit is a booklet or document created to explain a cause or issue. It identifies approaches to address the issue from the grassroots level."



