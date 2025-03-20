Disha Salian case: ‘I will respond in court’, says Aaditya Thackeray as BJP raises matter in Maharashtra Assembly

Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is back in the news after her father, Satish Salian, moved the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into the death of his daughter. He also requested an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Reacting to the fresh allegations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has said he ‘will respond in court’.

The matter reached the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday, wherein BJP MLA Ameet Satam addressed the Disha Salian case, highlighting allegations made by her father regarding the Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) government's involvement.

Advertisement

Also Read | Disha Salian’s father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian's death Disha Salian, a 28-year-old former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The Mumbai Police initially classified her death as an accidental fall, registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

What does Disha Salian's father allege? Disha's father, Satish Salian, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter's death. Salian alleges that Disha was brutally raped and murdered and that there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect influential individuals.

Satish Salian has requested an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and wants the case transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe.

Advertisement

The case has drawn attention due to its proximity in time to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which occurred just six days later. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his apartment, and there was no suicide note found at the scene.

Also Read | BJP MLA rakes up Sushant Singh Rajput death amid Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case row

‘I will respond in court’ Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that the Devendra Fadnavis government is attempting to defame him, stating that he will address the issue through legal channels.

“Attempts to tarnish my reputation have been ongoing for the past 5 years. If the matter is in court, I will respond in court. My fight will continue for the betterment of this country," Thackeray said during a press briefing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed the Mahayuti government for ‘giving wind’ to Disha Salian case, to wash off responsibility for the Nagpur violence that started over the Aurangzeb row.

Sanjay Raut told reporters, “I have looked at the police investigation, and it was an accident, not a murder... Her father has filed a petition five years after the incident. The whole state knows the politics behind this petition. These people could not thrive on the Aurangzeb issue they raised, the tide of which turned against them.”

"They are giving wind to Disha Salian case to wash their hands of the Aurangzeb issue. This dirty politics is defaming our state's name. This is an attempt to malign the name of a youth leader who is doing good work and our party," the Shiv Sena (UBT leader added.

Advertisement

Mahayuti reacts to Disha Salian case Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane told the media, "Our BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised this issue and made the demand that the affidavit petition filed by Disha Salian's father, where he has named three individuals, should be taken seriously, and their investigation should be conducted."