Disha Salian death case: Police rule out foul play; Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT demands apology from CM Fadnavis

The Mumbai Police on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that former celebrity manager Disha Salian had committed suicide and no foul play was found in her death, even as her father Satish Salian reiterated she was gangraped and murdered.

According to a PTI report, the police said in its affidavit that Disha had jumped off the window of a flat of her own volition, and the postmortem report mentioned no signs of sexual and/or physical assault on her body. The affidavit was filed before the high court last month.

She was under tremendous mental stress due to a dispute with her family and also because her business deals were not working out, the affidavit added.

Disha Salian death case The former celebrity manager died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad area of Mumbai. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Satish Salian filed a petition in the high court in March this year, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his daughter's death and an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

In the plea, he claimed his daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in June 2020. He alleged that she was raped and murdered and subsequently there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

The petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench headed by Justice AS Gadkari, which posted it for further hearing on July 16.

The Malvani police, who probed the case first, in their affidavit, however, said Disha Salian had committed suicide.

An affidavit filed by Malvani police station's senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar said that Disha was under tremendous mental stress due to a dispute with her family. In the report, it was mentioned that she was under stress also because her business deals were not working out, according to PTI.

The report also said that she was drunk at the time of the incident. Foul play was ruled out by her fiancé, who was with her at the time of the incident. "I say that in the light of the circumstances and witness statements, the deceased Disha Salian out of her own volition jumped off the window of the flat and committed suicide," the police officer said in the affidavit.

MP Sanjay Raut seeks apology from CM Fadnavis Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded an apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister Nitesh Rane over their past remarks against Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray in connection with Disha Salian death case.

According to the PTI report, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam, however, said "no closure report" has been filed yet in the case and the investigation is still underway.

"The police report has clearly stated that Aaditya Thackeray had no involvement in Disha Salian's death. Yet, power was misused to malign his image and humiliate him," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

“Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to Thackeray. (BJP MP) Narayan Rane's son, who is also a cabinet minister (Nitesh Rane), should apologise not only to Aaditya Thackeray but also to the people of Maharashtra,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Everyone who made baseless allegations should issue a public apology. Those defaming others for political gains will pay a heavy price one day," he said.

