Dishes of IRCTC's new 'customised menu' will suit diabetics as well as infants

In a bid to bring something new for its passengers, IRCTC will customise its menu to include local and regional cuisines along with dishes for diabetics, infants, and health freaks.
In a bid to bring something new for its passengers, IRCTC will customise its menu to include local and regional cuisines along with dishes for diabetics, infants, and health freaks.
The revised menu will be pre-notified to passengers for their information. The Railway Board has provided flexibility to IRCTC to customise its menu to cater to the needs of the larger public. According to the note sent by the Railway Board to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the move will improve passengers' travelling experience on trains by providing them with quality and variety of food.
The revised menu will be pre-notified to passengers for their information. The Railway Board has provided flexibility to IRCTC to customise its menu to cater to the needs of the larger public. According to the note sent by the Railway Board to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the move will improve passengers' travelling experience on trains by providing them with quality and variety of food.
In the note, the Railway board said it has given flexibility to the catering service provider to include items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, and food items as per the preferences of a different group of passengers. With this, passengers can opt for something healthier or select something for their infants.
In the note, the Railway board said it has given flexibility to the catering service provider to include items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, and food items as per the preferences of a different group of passengers. With this, passengers can opt for something healthier or select something for their infants.
Till now, IRCTC was allowed to offer only selected food items to its passengers. The standard menu of foods and beverages was implemented after getting approval by the Railway Board
Till now, IRCTC was allowed to offer only selected food items to its passengers. The standard menu of foods and beverages was implemented after getting approval by the Railway Board
Menu of 'Prepaid' trains
The note also said that IRCTC will decide the menu within the already notified tariff in case of 'prepaid' trains, in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare.
Menu of 'Prepaid' trains
The note also said that IRCTC will decide the menu within the already notified tariff in case of 'prepaid' trains, in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare.
In addition to the preparation of the menu, passengers travelling through prepaid trains would also be able to seek the benefit of the sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items at market rate. IRCTC will be solely responsible for deciding the menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals.
In addition to the preparation of the menu, passengers travelling through prepaid trains would also be able to seek the benefit of the sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items at market rate. IRCTC will be solely responsible for deciding the menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals.
Menu for Mail/Express trains
In the case of Mail/Express trains, IRCTC will create a menu of budget segment items like standard meals within the fixed tariff. Whereas the menu and tariff of 'Janta' meals will stay as it is.
Menu for Mail/Express trains
In the case of Mail/Express trains, IRCTC will create a menu of budget segment items like standard meals within the fixed tariff. Whereas the menu and tariff of 'Janta' meals will stay as it is.
Passengers travelling on mail/express trains will be able to enjoy a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP. However, the menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC.
Passengers travelling on mail/express trains will be able to enjoy a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP. However, the menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC.
"While deciding the menu, the IRCTC shall ensure that upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, etc to avoid passenger grievances," the note from the Railway Board said.
"While deciding the menu, the IRCTC shall ensure that upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, etc to avoid passenger grievances," the note from the Railway Board said.
The Railway board in its note also clarified that the menu should be made as per the tariff and the revised menu should be pre-notified to inform passengers.
The Railway board in its note also clarified that the menu should be made as per the tariff and the revised menu should be pre-notified to inform passengers.
It also said the menu should be commensurate with the tariff and they should be pre-notified for information of passengers. Till now, passengers have had the option of choosing local cuisines in trains from outlets that have tied up with the catering service through the IRCTC mobile application.
It also said the menu should be commensurate with the tariff and they should be pre-notified for information of passengers. Till now, passengers have had the option of choosing local cuisines in trains from outlets that have tied up with the catering service through the IRCTC mobile application.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.