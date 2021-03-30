Disinvestment receipts cross revised FY21 target

Despite missing the budget target of ₹2.1 trillion by a huge margin, FY21 was still a breakout year for disinvestment in many ways. “We have not done disinvestment indiscriminately in FY21. We have stuck to whatever we promised to the market. We didn’t sell stocks through exchange-traded funds. We did three IPOs, RailTel Corp. of India Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corp., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, all of which were pending since 2017. It is a record as far as bringing new stocks to the market is concerned, that too in a covid year," the official said.

