Disney+ Hotstar announces release date for ‘The Big Bull’

Last June, Disney+ Hotstar, had announced the acquisition of seven Bollywood titles to be taken directly to the streaming platform featuring top stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Estimated to be a whopping ₹400 crore, the big bulk acquisition bust the myth that only mid-sized films were skipping a theatrical release during covid-induced lockdown. Apart from The Big Bull, the Hollywood giant’s streaming service had notched up big-ticket films such Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2.