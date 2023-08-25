Disney+ Hotstar bolsters southern slate with new Malayalam original ‘Master Peace’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership, said industry experts.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced an addition to its southern language slate—a new Malayalam original called Master Peace starring Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Asokan, among others. It will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.