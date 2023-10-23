Disney+ Hotstar clocks record 4.3 crore concurrent viewers during Ind vs NZ
This is the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking the record of 3.5 crore concurrent viewers set during the recent league match between India and Pakistan
New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s 95 against New Zealand during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Dharamshala on Sunday helped Disney+ Hotstar clock a record 4.3 crore concurrent viewers during the last few overs of the game.
