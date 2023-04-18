Disney+ Hotstar’s game of survival

Disney+ Hotstar’s game of survival1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Viacom18, controlled by Reliance Industries, has claimed the highest number of viewers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) live stream, while viewership on Disney Star's Disney+ Hotstar has decreased. Disney Star lost the streaming rights to the IPL to Viacom18 after the latter bid INR23,758 crore ($3.2bn) for the digital media rights. To make up for the loss, Disney+Hotstar is focusing on building on local originals, using shelf life of TV programming from Star India's channels and relying on its Marvel Studios content.
On 31 March, the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s most watched cricket league, kicked off with Gujarat Titans playing Chennai Super Kings.
