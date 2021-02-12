Disney+ Hotstar garners 25 million paid subscribers in India

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar , the video streaming service owned by Walt Disney in India, has notched up around 25 million paid users of the total 94.9 million around the world, according to the company’s first quarter (October-December) earnings on Friday. Separately, the service has 2.5 million subscribers in Indonesia.

The platform seems to be stabilising its growth in the country after a strong year of launch in April last year. In March 2020, Hotstar, the video streaming service of the Star network, was rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar for India and a few other Asian markets. Elsewhere it is known as Disney+.

The OTT (over-the-top) video streaming platform in India has been making up 30% of Disney+’s global subscriber base since December last year.

In contrast, competing US streaming service provider Netflix is estimated to have closed 2020 with 4.6 million paid subscribers in India, according to a recent analysis by Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecoms, sports and entertainment industries in Asia Pacific. Amazon Prime Video’s subscriber base is estimated at 17 million by MPA.

Walt Disney reported revenues of $16,249 million for the quarter ended 2 January, 2021. However, there is a downside to the subscriber growth with much of it coming from unpaid users in Asia. That has resulted in a corresponding drop in average revenue per user (Arpu), which fell 28% to $4.03 this quarter for the service in all markets. If you exclude Asian countries where it is called Disney+Hotstar, its Arpu for the quarter was $5.37. In India, it manages an Arpu of $1.34.

In a price-sensitive market like India, Hotstar is priced at Rs. 299 per annum for its VIP service and Rs. 1,499 for Premium.

Netflix that has three monthly plans—basic (Rs. 499), standard (Rs. 649) and premium (Rs. 799) has introduced a mobile-only subscription priced at Rs. 199 per month. Amazon Prime membership that was available for Rs. 129 a month or Rs. 999 per year, can now be accessed by Airtel pre-paid customers starting at Rs. 89 a month.

Hotstar, that competes with over 60 OTT platforms in India, has an edge thanks to its sports catalogue that includes the coveted IPL (Indian Premier League). The tournament that was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic last year saw the service cash in on the shutdown of movie theatres meanwhile, picking up a bunch of big-ticket Bollywood titles including Laxmii, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and others, in what was estimated to be a Rs. 400 crore bulk deal.

"Cricket is a very important part of a diversified programming strategy at Disney+ Hotstar. It also has a lot of other local content that consumers like to view," Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer of the company said during an earnings call. Disney’s financial year runs from October to September.

"So we did see a bump (in subscribers) when the IPL season started. But we've also made it economical for a consumer to sign up for a one-year subscription versus going month-to-month. So those are some of the things that we're looking at and utilizing to mitigate the churn that one could expect from IPL, but it's a more diversified offering in terms of programming than just cricket," McCarthy added.

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said low ARPUs may not necessarily mean bad news for Disney as long as they have properties like IPL to garner advertising revenue. “Cricket content is key for advertisers and even though Disney makes up 20% of India’s AVoD market, there is still scope to scale up," Taurani said, adding that the tournament will bring great news even this year.

Plus, it’s a matter of time that unpaid users turn to payments. According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler, Novi Digital Entertainment, Disney+ Hotstar's parent company, saw its revenue spike to Rs. 1,628 crore in FY2020 from Rs. 1,123 crore in the previous fiscal. Loss narrowed to Rs. 361.8 crore compared to ₹554.38 crore. Novi Digital's ad revenue stood at ₹974.23 crore compared to Rs. 622.75 crore in FY19 while subscription revenue jumped to Rs. 618.79 crore versus Rs. 466.64 crore the previous year.

"We've been especially pleased with the success of our direct-to-consumer business. And our recent strategic reorganization has enabled us to accelerate the company's pivot, towards a DTC-first business model and further grow our streaming services," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the earnings call.

