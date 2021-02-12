Disney+ Hotstar garners 25 million paid subscribers in India

Walt Disney reported revenues of $16,249 million for the quarter ended 2 January, 2021. However, there is a downside to the subscriber growth with much of it coming from unpaid users in Asia. That has resulted in a corresponding drop in average revenue per user (Arpu), which fell 28% to $4.03 this quarter for the service in all markets. If you exclude Asian countries where it is called Disney+Hotstar, its Arpu for the quarter was $5.37. In India, it manages an Arpu of $1.34.