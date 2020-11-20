Key over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms such as Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV, Zee5, Voot and MX Player are in advanced talks for the streaming rights of Poker Sports League (PSL) which will be hosted virtually in its third season after covid-19 pandemic disrupted the on-ground plans. Instead of five-day on-ground event, the virtual league will go on for two months with 2–3 matches per week starting 16 January which will be live streamed from 4pm to 12am.

"We are in talks with multiple OTT plarforms such as Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV, Zee5 among others. The sponsorship partner will be announced sometime next week," said Dabur India chairman Amit Burman, who is the promoter of Mind Sports League which owns PSL.

PSL, which began in 2016, was broadcast on Discovery Communications India owned sports TV channel DSPORTS for the last two seasons. However, the significant shift of eyeballs to digital platforms coupled with restrictions brought by the ongoing pandemic has pushed the league to consider bringing in a streaming partner. According to the latest report by TV monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen, video streaming makes up 15% of the total time spent on smartphones. Industry experts say the VoD platforms have added four to five million paying subscribers to the overall OTT ecosystem over the past few months. At the peak of the lockdown, users spent an average of 4 hours 8 minutes on video streaming weekly (which has now come down to 3 hours 42 minutes).

"At the end of the day we are looking for maximum number of views and reach that a streaming platform can offer. The bulk of our audiences are under 35 years of age who are digital natives and do not spend majority of their time consuming content on television. It is a clear decision based on where our audiences are," said Pranav Bagai, CEO and co-founder, Mind Sports League.

PSL season 2 witnessed 20,000 registrations of poker players with over 4 million views just on Facebook.

An email sent to Zee, Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV remained unanswered.

The league is being organised and executed virtually on the Hashtag Poker app available on Google Play Store and Apple Store. Currently, qualifiers are underway on the app which will go on till 22 November. The company will be sending shoot kits to all the 90 players, to capture their audio and video in the single frame which will then be streamed online.

PSL will see a total of 30 events (poker games) where each participant will get a chance to play a maximum of 6 out of these 30 games. Out of all the participants, the top 50 will make it to the draft, where the teams/mentors will bid/select them for their respective teams. A total of 8 teams with 10 players each will compete against each other for a prize pool of over ₹4 crore. Moreover, with the rising interest of women for the sport, each team is required to have at least one female member.

Closer to the tournament, promotions will kick in which includes an influencer marketing campaign featuring celebrities such as Mirzapur fame actor Divyendu Sharma, comedian Varun Thakur and television personality Shruti Sinha among others. The league will also bring a Bollywood celebrity apart from releasing a rap song.

Roland Landers, chief executive, All India Gaming Federation said “Poker, being a mind sport has become very popular in India and has made significant inroads among the masses in recent years. With the introduction of online poker league there has been an accelerating inclination towards the time spent on playing online poker. Moreover, female players are showing interest and taking lead at a professional level with some winning at leading domestic and international tournaments. Poker leagues such as the Poker Sports League have been a catalyst in the growth story and have led to an impactful and noticeable improvement in monetization. This is not just lucrative for active players, but also for the industry operators to invest, to create, and to expand the ecosystem."

Mind Sports League is valued at ₹40 crore, with Burman’s total investment (in his personal capacity) in the company at ₹17 crore. Burman and Bagai together own 90% stake in Mind Sports League.

According to KPMG, the online gaming industry in India shows an estimate of an average ₹4,380 crore (FY18), which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% to touch ₹11,880 crore by FY2023. Within this, the online card games are growing at 35-40% percent year-on-year.

