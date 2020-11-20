Roland Landers, chief executive, All India Gaming Federation said “Poker, being a mind sport has become very popular in India and has made significant inroads among the masses in recent years. With the introduction of online poker league there has been an accelerating inclination towards the time spent on playing online poker. Moreover, female players are showing interest and taking lead at a professional level with some winning at leading domestic and international tournaments. Poker leagues such as the Poker Sports League have been a catalyst in the growth story and have led to an impactful and noticeable improvement in monetization. This is not just lucrative for active players, but also for the industry operators to invest, to create, and to expand the ecosystem."