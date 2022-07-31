Disney+ Hotstar will stream Lightyear, an animated science fiction action adventure produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios, on 3 August. The film is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series, and the fifth overall instalment in the franchise. It is directed by Angus MacLane in his directorial debut and stars Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character, with Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, and Uzo Aduba in supporting roles.

Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in the first half of 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax. The platform streamed five out of the top 10 most-watched original shows.

Disney+Hotstar’s Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (35.2 million views) is ranked number one show across platforms, followed by the third season of Aashram at 34.3 million views on MX Player and the second season of Panchayat with 29.6 million views on Amazon Prime Video. A Thursday (25.5 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million), both on Hotstar, are the most watched original film and international series in the six-month period.

Thrillers and human dramas such as The Great Indian Murder (23 million), Human (19.6 million), Masoom (16.4 million) and Escaype Live (16.1 million) are other Hotstar Hindi originals part of the top 10 list.

As far as direct-to-digital films go, Yami Gautam’s A Thursday (25.5 million) on Hotstar tops the list, followed by Karan Johar’s Gehraiyaan (22.3 million) on Amazon Prime Video.

Hotstar also leads the list of most viewed international originals that are action and superhero shows with Moon Knight (23.4 million) and Ms Marvel (16.7 million). These two are followed by the fourth season of Stranger Things (15.8 million) on Netflix, the third season of The Boys (9.6 million) on Prime Video and Korean drama All Of Us Are Dead (7.8 million) on Netflix.