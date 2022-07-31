Disney+ Hotstar to stream new animation film ‘Lightyear’ on 3 August

Disney+ Hotstar will stream Lightyear, an animated science fiction action adventure produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios, on 3 August. The film is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series, and the fifth overall instalment in the franchise. It is directed by Angus MacLane in his directorial debut and stars Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character, with Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, and Uzo Aduba in supporting roles.

