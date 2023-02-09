NEW DELHI : Walt Disney Co. will be reducing its workforce by 7,000 as it saw its video streaming platform Disney+ lost paid subscribers by 1% in the October to December quarter, from 164.2 million to 161.8 million, the first such decline, amid cancellations of the Hotstar service in India after Disney lost streaming rights to cricket. Disney+ Hotstar, which the service is known as in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, saw subscriber count dip by 6% to 57.5 million from 61.3 million.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar increased from $0.58 to $0.74 due to higher per-subscriber advertising revenue.

Walt Disney shares rose as much as 7% in early trading after CEO Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the world’s largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5 billion in cost savings.

The reductions include plans to cut $3 billion from its budget for movies and TV shows and the rest in non-content related areas. About $1 billion of the savings are already underway, Iger said Wednesday on a conference call with investors.

Disney’s CEO also announced that the company will be reorganized into three divisions: an entertainment unit that includes its main TV, film and streaming businesses; the ESPN sports networks; and the theme-park unit, which includes cruise ships and consumer products.

Industry experts have said Iger is expected to bring back growth for the entertainment giant’s India business under Disney Star by controlling costs including a relook at its huge investments in buying sports rights.

“As far as India goes, Iger is likely take a closer view on costs, resulting in fewer or more-tightly budgeted shows for streaming and less crazy bidding for sports rights. The next two years are going to be quite tight given the economic environment in the US. This could also mean reorganization from a leadership perspective though his first focus is going to be the US and he would look at India only in the second year,“ a media analyst had said in an earlier interview to Mint, declining to be named.