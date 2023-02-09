Disney to cut jobs, save $5.5 bn; Hotstar sees subscribers leave
- The reductions include plans to cut $3 bn from its budget for movies and TV shows
- The company will be reorganized into three divisions: an entertainment unit; the ESPN sports networks; and the theme-park unit
NEW DELHI : Walt Disney Co. will be reducing its workforce by 7,000 as it saw its video streaming platform Disney+ lost paid subscribers by 1% in the October to December quarter, from 164.2 million to 161.8 million, the first such decline, amid cancellations of the Hotstar service in India after Disney lost streaming rights to cricket. Disney+ Hotstar, which the service is known as in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, saw subscriber count dip by 6% to 57.5 million from 61.3 million.
