Disney+Hotstar which is one of India's largest OTT player has announced that it will stop streaming HBO content which includes fan favourites like Game of Thrones, Euphoria, and the most recent series 'The Last of Us'. In a tweet that has gone viral, Disney+Hotstar tweeted," Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," in an reply to question of Twitter user," Why is S10 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver still not available?? Is it some rights issues?.

In India, most of the content produced by WarnerMedia was accessible to the viewers on Disney+Hotstar after the company stopped broadcasting the HBO channels in 2020 in the country.

Disney+Hotstar paid service

Hotstar’s paid service includes shows from a spectrum of international programmers including AT&T Inc’s HBO, whose offerings include “Game of Thrones" and “Chernobyl" as well as popular live sports content like Premier League soccer.

Disney+ Hotstar, will have two tiers of pricing where the premium variant will include its original programming like “Star Wars" TV series “The Mandalorian" and “WandaVision" and “Loki" from Marvel.

Walt Disney Co last month announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.

Under a plan to cut costs and return power to creative executives, the company will restructure into three segments: an entertainment unit that encompasses film, television and streaming; a sports-focused ESPN unit; and Disney parks, experiences and products.

"This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated approach to our operations," Iger told analysts on a conference call. "We are committed to running efficiently, especially in a challenging environment."