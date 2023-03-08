Disney+Hotstar to stop streaming HBO content from this date. These shows will not be available2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- In India, most of the content produced by WarnerMedia was accessible to the viewers on Disney+Hotstar after the company stopped broadcasting the HBO channels in 2020 in the country
Disney+Hotstar which is one of India's largest OTT player has announced that it will stop streaming HBO content which includes fan favourites like Game of Thrones, Euphoria, and the most recent series 'The Last of Us'. In a tweet that has gone viral, Disney+Hotstar tweeted," Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," in an reply to question of Twitter user," Why is S10 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver still not available?? Is it some rights issues?.
