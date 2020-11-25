Disparity between Indian states in terms of children's health, says report

NEW DELHI: Disparity prevails across Indian states in health and well-being of their children, according to a report. India scores low on several health parameters among various districts, according to the second edition of the India Child Well-Being Report released by World Vision India.

The report provides data on various child-centric indicators and analyses them through nine dimensions namely—life, bodily health, bodily integrity, senses, imagination, thoughts, emotions, practical reasons, affiliation, play and control over one’s environment. The report also mapped the data comparison across different regions, states and districts.

According to the report, districts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir lead the composite index score of Child Well-Being, whereas the districts of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh scored low on the index.

Districts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar scored low on indicators such as sex ratio among children less than 6 years of age, birth weight, infant mortality and under-five mortality rate in life dimension, according to the report.

Further, districts of Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram scored high while districts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have lower scores for bodily health dimension for nutrition. On the contrary, districts of Chandigarh (UT), Himachal Pradesh, Delhi (UT) and Kerala scored high scores in senses, imagination and thought dimension for educational aspects.

“The data analysis exercise has brought to the fore compelling insights on Child Well-Being in India. The report opens avenues to improve comparative data covering different regions, states and districts. The next significant step would be to mine insights from the Index Report and work on improving grassroots infrastructure for the wellness of India’s children," said Jyothi Shukla, lecturer- University of Melbourne while presenting the findings of the report.

Technical partners for the ‘India Child Well-being Report 2020’, include Pathfinder International India, OP Jindal School of Banking and Finance, Poverty Learning Foundation and the University of Melbourne.

“Economies grow when child development is a priority. Tracking districts data with a set of real-time indicators will promote healthy competition and encourage each district to achieve the set mandate," said Krishnamurthy V Subramanian chief economic advisor, Government of India, who released the report.

The report captures a region-wise analysis in terms of the Child Well-Being index across 640 districts in 28 states and 9 Union territories using 99 indicators. The researchers have called for more investment in child health. “Investments in early childhood development are pertinent for a better tomorrow for our children, especially at a time where uncertainty has intensified around us. Child Well-Being is an important conversation in the development sector and it is critical that we understand it in a holistic manner," said Madhav Bellamkonda, national director and chief executive, World Vision India.

