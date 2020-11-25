Disparity between Indian states in terms of children's health, says report

The report captures a region-wise analysis in terms of the Child Well-Being index across 640 districts in 28 states and 9 Union territories using 99 indicators. The researchers have called for more investment in child health. “Investments in early childhood development are pertinent for a better tomorrow for our children, especially at a time where uncertainty has intensified around us. Child Well-Being is an important conversation in the development sector and it is critical that we understand it in a holistic manner," said Madhav Bellamkonda, national director and chief executive, World Vision India.