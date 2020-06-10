Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be admitted after being shifted from Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital to LNJP hospital in New Delhi,

Display covid beds availability at main gates, Delhi govt asks hospitals

1 min read . 07:22 AM IST

It comes in the wake of several families, whose members may have been a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available