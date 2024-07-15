The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K Shivakumar's plea to quash the CBI case of alleged disproportionate assets against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bench, headed by Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma ruled it was not inclined to interfere with the Karnataka high court order. "Sorry. Dismissed," the bench said.

They judges further noted that there was no sound reason for the court to interfere with the case. “How could the proceedings be quashed against you? This is a case under the Prevention of Corruption [PC] Act...We are not going to quash it," the bench told senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Shivakumar, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivakumar had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, against the Karnataka High Court's order dated October 19, 2023. The Karnataka High Court had further directed the CBI to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months.

The CBI has alleged that DK Shivakumar acquired assets disproportionate to declared sources of during 2013 to 2018. He has served as a minister in the previous Congress government during the same time.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020. DK Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the high court in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, who represented Shivakumar, said that the investigation had begun without obtaining the customary sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bench, however, did not agree, reported Live Law.

Reports further mentioned that Justice Trivedi, mentioned that ₹41 lakh had been recovered from Shivakumar. Rohtagi defended his client by statting that such matters fall under the Income Tax Act, and there could not be a CBI FIR on the same case.

The apex court further disapproved of the High Court's order of staying the sanction that had been granted to the CBI. “How can High Court stay sanction? This is unheard of...," said Justice Trivedi, reported Live Law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A BJP worker, Priti Gandhi, commented that when Congress is in opposition, they 'cry political vendetta". D.K Shivakumar serves as a glaring example for the same, she wrote.

