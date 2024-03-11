Disproportionate assets case: SC suspends former DMK minister Ponmudi's conviction, sentence
Ponmudi is directed by the apex court to appear before the special court and complete the bail formalities within 30 days.
The Supreme Court on March 11 suspended a three-year sentence and the conviction awarded to former Tamil Nadu higher education minister and Dravida Munneta Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Ponmudi in a disproportionate assets case, reported Live Law.
