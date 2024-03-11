The Supreme Court on March 11 suspended a three-year sentence and the conviction awarded to former Tamil Nadu higher education minister and Dravida Munneta Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Ponmudi in a disproportionate assets case, reported Live Law .

"We direct that the appellant shall be enlarged on bail by the special court on appropriate terms and conditions," the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said, according to the report.

Ponmudi was directed by the apex court to appear before the special court and complete the bail formalities within 30 days. It added that the order granting exemption from surrendering will continue to operate till the time formalities are completed.

The bench also suspended the sentence of Ponmudi's wife Visalatchi but refused to suspend her conviction.

Appearing for Ponmudi and his wife, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra sought to clarify whether the conviction of Visalatchi was also suspended.

"Not conviction," Live Law quoted the bench as saying, adding, "We have not considered your prayer for conviction."

Earlier, Ponmudi moved the apex court against a Madras High Court order that set aside his acquittal in a disproportionate assets case. The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered the case based on the allegations that Ponmudi amassed wealth disproportionate to his income source during his tenure as the minister of mines and minerals in the DMK government from 2016-2010.

The trial court had acquitted the pair and held the prosecution for failing to prove that they amassed wealth of ₹1.36 crore disproportionate to their income source. However, the Madras High Court in December 2023 found an error in the trial court order. It also set aside the acquittal and ordered simple imprisonment for 3 years, with a fine. Following this, Ponmudi moved the Supreme Court.

