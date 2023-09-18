‘Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma is against the Constitution,’ Union Minister says Congress’ stand not clear1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has called for clarity from Congress on its stance regarding Sanatan Dharma.
In the latest development concerning controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has put the spotlight back on the Congress party. Meghwal emphasised the need for clear articulation from the Congress on its stand regarding Sanatan Dharma, asserting that those in constitutional roles should uphold respect for all faiths.