Business News/ News / India/  ‘Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma is against the Constitution,’ Union Minister says Congress’ stand not clear

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:00 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has called for clarity from Congress on its stance regarding Sanatan Dharma.

Union Minister of State (Ind. Chrge.) of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses a gathering at the former Union Law and Justice Minister Ram Jethmalani memorial lecture, at the NDMC Convention Centre, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

In the latest development concerning controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has put the spotlight back on the Congress party. Meghwal emphasised the need for clear articulation from the Congress on its stand regarding Sanatan Dharma, asserting that those in constitutional roles should uphold respect for all faiths.

Meghwal, while speaking to ANI, shared his concerns about unclear statements from Congress leaders like KC Venugopal, Karti Chidambaram and Priyank Kharge. According to him, these statements have not been able to clarify the party's position on Sanatan Dharma unequivocally. As per Meghwal, disregarding the principles of Sanatan Dharma contradicts the Indian Constitution.

Also Read: INDIA has hidden agenda to end Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

“We believe people holding constitutional positions should be respectful of all religions. Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma is against the Constitution," he said.

This comes against the backdrop of comments made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin that sparked a political row. Although Congress's KC Venugopal did step into the debate, his input left questions unanswered.

The Congress party, as per Venugopal, follows the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' - signifying the equality of all religions. He notes that all parties are free to express their perspectives on religious matters.

Also Read: Amid row in India, US city declares Sept 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day

Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, had also weighed in on the issue. “Any religion that does not promote equality or does not treat you like humans is as good as a disease," he argued. “Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure that you have the dignity of being human is not religion."

When asked for clarification, Kharge said he was referring to religious discrimination and underscored his allegiance to the Constitution. He added that he was not bothered by the possibility of legal actions against him.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 07:00 AM IST
