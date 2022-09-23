Dissatisfied with a product? Delhi govt to develop app for consumer grievances

Dissatisfied with a product? Delhi govt to develop app for consumer grievances2 min read . 06:14 AM IST
- Delhi cabinet minister said the people-friendly mobile app being developed by the department will help consumers to lodge their complaints
In a bid to tackle fraud against consumers, the Delhi government is developing a mobile app to enable people to give suggestions and register their complaints regarding packaged commodities.
In a bid to tackle fraud against consumers, the Delhi government is developing a mobile app to enable people to give suggestions and register their complaints regarding packaged commodities.
Delhi's Food and Supplies minister Imran said the people-friendly mobile app being developed by the department will help consumers to lodge their complaints and suggestions that will be addressed within 48 hours.
Delhi's Food and Supplies minister Imran said the people-friendly mobile app being developed by the department will help consumers to lodge their complaints and suggestions that will be addressed within 48 hours.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government is reviewing the functioning of the Weights and Measures (Legal Metrology) department at present.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government is reviewing the functioning of the Weights and Measures (Legal Metrology) department at present.
Hussain has also directed officials to ensure that consumers are not overcharged for the packaged commodities during the festive season. He asked officials to make regular visits to check instances of overcharging and action according to the law against defaulters.
Hussain has also directed officials to ensure that consumers are not overcharged for the packaged commodities during the festive season. He asked officials to make regular visits to check instances of overcharging and action according to the law against defaulters.
Besides, the minister stated that he has asked officials to regularly monitor that the norms of Packaged Commodity Rules are strictly followed by shopkeepers, manufacturers, and dealers.
Besides, the minister stated that he has asked officials to regularly monitor that the norms of Packaged Commodity Rules are strictly followed by shopkeepers, manufacturers, and dealers.
Separately, the Delhi government introduced a phone number for city residents to avail the free electricity scheme last week.
Separately, the Delhi government introduced a phone number for city residents to avail the free electricity scheme last week.
Delhiites can avail of the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 to get a power subsidy.
Delhiites can avail of the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 to get a power subsidy.
With this move, the option to get the Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default, and every year, power consumers will be given an option to continue with the power subsidy or not.
With this move, the option to get the Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default, and every year, power consumers will be given an option to continue with the power subsidy or not.
At present, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50% subsidy.
At present, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50% subsidy.
Around ₹3,000 crore is spent on subsidies by the government, the chief minister said.
Around ₹3,000 crore is spent on subsidies by the government, the chief minister said.
Kejriwal, however, clarified that the free electricity scheme will continue for those who demand and apply for it.
Kejriwal, however, clarified that the free electricity scheme will continue for those who demand and apply for it.
He said both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for the subsidy.
He said both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for the subsidy.
"In the electronic method, consumers can give a missed call on the phone number 7011311111. They will receive a message with a link, and by clicking on this, they will get a form that can be filled up and sent back.
"In the electronic method, consumers can give a missed call on the phone number 7011311111. They will receive a message with a link, and by clicking on this, they will get a form that can be filled up and sent back.
"The number can also be used on WhatsApp by sending 'Hi' and a form will be received that can be filled up and sent to apply for subsidy," CM Kejriwal said.
"The number can also be used on WhatsApp by sending 'Hi' and a form will be received that can be filled up and sent to apply for subsidy," CM Kejriwal said.